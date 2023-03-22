Boca opens its participation in the 2023 Copa Argentina with the duel against Olimpo de Bahía Blanca for the round of 32. The Xeneize team comes to this match in the middle of a very difficult period after having accumulated two consecutive defeats by the Professional Football League (LPF) against Banfield (which had not won in 2023) and Instituto, one of the teams that recently promoted to the First Division.
These two falls represented a very strong blow for Hugo Ibarra’s team and now the continuity of the coach who won a title in 2022 and who, thanks to this, was confirmed as the coach for the entire 2023 season, has been called into question. In the first two months of this campaign, the former right-back’s position is in serious doubt and much will depend on what happens this weekend.
It should be noted that the team that will appear to seek qualification for the next phase will not be able to count on Luis Advíncula, Bruno Valdez and Norberto Briasco who are affected by their respective teams.
On the Olimpo side, the team is going through a good situation in the Federal A Tournament in which it is part of Group 1 and is expected to be a difficult opponent for the team that wears the blue and gold colors.
TV channel: TyC Sports
Stream online: TyC Sports Play (Private TV channels must be contracted).
Goalkeeper: javier garcia
Defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Facundo Roncaglia, Jorge Figaly Agustín Sández;
Midfielders: Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Ezequiel Fernández, Óscar Romero;
Forwards: Luca Langoni and Miguel Merentiel
It has been a difficult week for the Xeneize team since there have been rumors about a possible fight between Ibarra and the squad that led to a break in the relationship between both parties. It was even leaked that the Football Council would already be looking for names to fill the coaching position. Regarding the squad, Exequiel Zeballos is close to returning to activity with the professional squad.
Goalkeeper: Martin Garcia
defenders: Iván Antunes, Sebastián Álvarez, Martín Pucheta, Juan Perotti;
midfielders: Claudio Cevasco, Diego Ramirez, Facundo Affranchino, Santiago Gutierrez
strikers: Cristian Amarilla, Alejandro Toledo
Boca 2-0 Olympus of Bahía Blanca
#Boca #Olimpo #Argentine #Cup #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply