Boca wants to end its participation in the 2023 Professional Football League (LPF) in the best way and for that it has to add three points against Newell’s in a match that will be part of Date 26 of the Argentine tournament. Xeneize comes from eliminating Barracas Central in the round of 32 of the Argentine Cup with a good collective performance and wants to continue adding positive performances that reinforce their confidence ahead of the duel with Nacional for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
Jorge Almirón’s team did not lose in the last 5 games with 4 wins and 1 draw and comes from 2 wins in a row for the local tournament (1-0 vs. Huracán and 3-1 vs. Gimnasia). As for his performance at La Bombonera, it has improved remarkably since the arrival of the new coach and has established itself as a true strength. Xeneize achieved 16 of the last 18 possible points in their stadium and only conceded one goal in their last 5 games at La Bombonera.
While Newell’s won 1 game of the last 7 for the Professional League with 5 draws and 1 loss. While Lepra conceded 17 of the 21 goals of the away tournament in a clear display of their performance in both conditions.
Knowing these circumstances, this is all the information you need to know about the match:
Where is Boca vs. Newell’s played for Date 26 of the Professional Soccer League?
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando, known as La Bombonera
Schedule: 8:45 p.m.
Date: Monday July 24
Where can you see Boca vs. Newell’s on Date 26 of the Professional Soccer League?
TV channel: TNT Sports Premium (cable service must be contracted).
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have contracted the cable service of the different companies).
What will be the possible formation of Boca?
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Valentin Barco
strikers: Miguel Merentiel, Dario Benedetto
Xeneize is going through a good moment but everything related to its news is related to the transfer market. Lucas Blondel has already signed his contract and lived his first hours as a Boca player while Lucas Janson is close to finalizing his transfer to the Ribera team. In addition, he waits for Edinson Cavani who is close to cutting his ties with Valencia.
What will be the possible formation of Newell’s?
Goalkeeper: Lucas Hoyos
defenders: Jherson Mosquera, Gustavo Velazquez, Guillermo Ortiz, Angelo Martino
midfielders: Pablo Perez, Marcos Portillo, Juan Sforza
strikers: Jeremías Pérez Tica, Recalde, Brian Aguirre
Forecast – Date 26
Mouth 2-1 Newell’s
