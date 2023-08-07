With everything to be defined. This is the series between Boca and Nacional from Uruguay for the 2023 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 after having drawn 0-0 in Montevideo last week. Jorge Almirón’s team is confident that they can resolve the series in their favor at La Bombonera with the drive of their people and a deeper game, taking into account that the team’s performance increases in their own stadium. In addition, it should be mentioned that Edinson Cavani, the great signing of this transfer market in Argentine football, can debut with the blue and gold shirt in this match.
On the side of the team led by Jorge Almirón, the new reinforcements will already have a whole week of training to be able to establish themselves in the team, be physically fit and be able to meet their teammates.
It is worth clarifying that in the Copa Libertadores there is no longer an advantage due to the away goal and in the event of a tie in 90 minutes, the match will go to overtime and if equality continues, the classification will be defined from the penalty spot.
Now, this is all the information you need to know about this encounter between the Xeneize and the Bag:
In which stadium is Boca vs Nacional played?
Date: Wednesday August 9
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 10.00 in Spain, 05:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 04:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 03:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 02:00 in Mexico
Referee: Anderson Daronoko
How can you watch Boca vs Nacional?
TV channel: Fox Sports (the cable service must be contracted) and Telefé.
streaming online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have contracted the cable service of the different companies).
What is the latest news from Boca?
The squad is in optimal conditions to face this key duel for the future. All the players are in good physical condition and recovering from their respective injuries. Despite everything, Almirón has the entire squad available to face Nacional. In addition, it is expected that a very offensive team will stop to try to go for the victory.
What is the latest news from Nacional?
El Bolso arrives at this meeting at La Bombonera with expectations and with the intention of making history of the great one. Regarding the news, Franco Romero, central defender, suffered a “myotendinous tear of the long head of the biceps femoris” and will not be able to be part of the squad that will travel to Argentina.
possible formations
Mouth: S. Romero, L. Blondel, N. Figal, N. Valentini, F. Fabra, L. Advíncula, P. Fernández, C. Medina, V. Barco, E. Zeballos and E. Cavani.
National: S. Ichazo, L. Lozano, D. Bocanegra, D. Polenta, G. Baéz, Y. Rodríguez, D. Rodríguez, A. Trezza, D. Zabala, F. Fagúndez, I. Rámirez.
Betting tip – Boca vs Nacional
Boca will be left with the classification after defeating Nacional 2-1 with an auspicious debut by Edinson Cavani.
