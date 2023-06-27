On Date 6, the last of the group stage, of the Copa Libertadores, Boca will face Monagas (from Venezuela) at La Bombonera with the aim of achieving the three points to finish at the top of Group F and be able to face the round of 16, for which he has already qualified, with greater confidence after an initial stage that was not the best of all due to the performance of the Xeneize team.
More news from Boca and all its news:
Jorge Almirón’s team has been having irregular results in recent times in which he could not demonstrate or capture a specific game idea since the coach arrived. This match against the Venezuelan team could be an important boost for a team that needs it after losing 4-0 to Godoy Cruz on the last date of the Professional Football League (LPF) in what was one of the worst Boca matches in recent years.
Next we are going to present you all the preview of the duel corresponding to the last date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023:
Where is Boca vs Monagas played for Date 6 of the Copa Libertadores?
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. in Argentina
Date: Thursday June 29
Where can you see Boca vs Monagas for Date 6 of the Copa Libertadores?
TV channel: Fox Sports (you must have contracted the Soccer Pack together with the cable service).
streaming online: Star + (must have contracted this streaming service)
What will be the possible formation of Boca?
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Bruno Valdez, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Martín Payero, Valentín Barco
strikers: Miguel Merentiel
The lousy result obtained in Mendoza against Tomba went “unnoticed” at a certain point because the farewell to Juan Román Riquelme took all the titles. Now, facing this Cup match, the team will recover a very important figure for everyone in Boca, Marcos Rojo, since he is expected to return after his cruciate ligament injury.
What will be the possible formation of Monagas?
Goalkeeper: Orlando Mosquera
defenders: Rubén Ramírez, Hárold Cummings, Christopher Jesús Rodríguez González
midfielders: Iván Anderson, Christian Rivas, Aldo Quiñónez, Oscar González, Edson Castillo
strikers: Edanyilber Navas and Abdiel Arroyo
Betting Tip – Boca vs Monagas
Mouth 2-0 Monagas
#Boca #Monagas #Date #Copa #Libertadores #watch #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply