On Date 20 of the Professional Football League (LPF), Boca will receive Lanús at the Bombonera in a match that seems complicated for Xeneize and even in the process of play. The Ribera team comes from securing their qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Colo-Colo 1-0 last Tuesday night while in the local tournament they lost to Arsenal in a match at the that Almirón’s team showed one of its worst versions.
More news from Boca:
On the Garnet side, they have been having a very good tournament in a quiet way since they are in position number 6 with 32 units as a result of 9 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses. With a victory in this match, they could get to the top of the standings.
Next, we present the entire preview of the meeting:
Where is Boca vs Lanús played for Date 20 of the LPF?
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. in Argentina
Date: Saturday June 10
Where can you see Boca vs Lanús on Date 20 of the LPF?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (must have contracted the Soccer Pack together with the cable service).
streaming online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (also with the Soccer Pack).
What will be the possible formation of Boca?
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Facundo Roncaglia, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Figal, Nahuel Genez
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Valentin Barco
strikers: Oscar Romero, Dario Benedetto
The match against Colo-Colo was catastrophic for the Xeneize squad, since throughout the 90 minutes it suffered 4 injuries to very important players such as Luca Langoni, Muguel Merentiel, Frank Fabra and Luis Advíncula (who played the last 30 minutes in this condition since Almirón had made all the changes). These are added to the significant loss of Marcos Rojo when he was close to returning with the first team from his cruciate ligament injury
What will be the possible formation of Lanús?
Goalkeeper: Lucas Acosta
defenders: Juan José Cáceres, Felipe Aguilar Mendoza, Cristian Lema, Julio César Soler Barreto
midfielders: Raúl Loaiza, Tomás Belmonte, Matías Esquivel
strikers: Franco Orozco, Leandro Diaz, Pedro de la Vega
Betting Tip – Boca vs Lanus
Mouth 1-1 Lanús
#Boca #Lanús #Date #LPF #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply