The hope of lifting the seventh still stands and has Boca fans dreaming wide awake after Xeneize eliminated Palmeiras 4-2 on penalties after having tied 1-1 in the second leg semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores 2023 .
The Argentine team played a very good first half in which they went to half-time with the lead after Cavani’s goal but came out to wait and speculate in the second half knowing that Verdão had been looking for the tie that they ended up achieving in addition to the expulsion of Marcos Rojo who will not be able to play the definition against Fluminense on November 4 at the Maracaná Stadium. We review all the previous ones.
In which stadium is Boca-Fluminense played?
Date: Saturday, November 4
Location: Rio de Janeiro Brazil
Stadium: Maracana
Schedule: To confirm
Referee: To confirm
How can you watch Boca-Fluminense?
TV channel: Telefé, Fox Sports (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Star +, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
Marcos Rojo was sent off and will miss the match against Fluminense for having been sent off against Palmeiras. He will surely be replaced by Nicolás Valentini. Almirón will pray that he does not have any injuries these days.
What is the latest news from Fluminense?
Fernando Diniz Silva did not have any injuries or suspensions among his team, so he will not expect to have any players suffering from ailments between now and the day of the final.
What is the history of Boca and Fluminense?
In total they played 7 games: Boca won three, Fluminense two and another two draws. Fluminense 1-1 Boca, for the second leg of the 2012 Libertadores quarterfinals, was the last confrontation between them.
Possible formations
Mouth: S. Romero; L. Advíncula, N. Figal, M. Rojo, F. Fabra; C. Medina, P. Fernández, E. Fernández, V. Barco; M. Merentiel, E. Cavani.
Fluminense: Fábio, Guga, Nino, Felipe Melo and Marcelo; André, Alexsander, Paulo Henrique Ganso, Jhon Arias; Keno and Germán Cano.
Forecast
It will be a tremendous game, although somewhat close. I think Fluminense will win 2 to 1, with Cano included.
