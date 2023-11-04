Boca Juniors and Fluminense measure their strength from 3 pm this Saturday at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Argentines and Brazilians will star in a vibrant final that has been ‘warming up’ before the match.

Although the final has been overshadowed by the vandalism of fans of both teams on the beaches of Copacabana and several streets of Rio de Janeiro, the match promises to be an electrifying encounter with two teams that will play from power to power.

The final will also be a duel between top scorers such as the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and the Argentine Germán Cano and a new top-level event for World Cup winners such as Marcelo and Felipe Melo.

Boca’s Uruguayan scorer is thirsty for victory and stated before the match that he would exchange all his titles (except the 2011 Copa América) to win the long-awaited Copa Libertadores.

Edinson Cavani, Boca player.

In Fluminense, the big star is Cano. The Argentine striker has been key in each of the previous rounds that ‘Flu’ has played and with his goals he has led the team to dream of its first Copa Libertadores title.

In addition, there will be a Colombian presence on both sides. In mouth, Frank Fabra He has great options to be a starter in Jorge Almirón’s team, on the left side, while Jorman Campuzano He would be a substitute for the decisive game.

On the side of the Rio team, John Arias He will take all the spotlights and is running as the undisputed starter for coach Fernando Diniz, who has given the keys to the right winger to the Colombian. Yony ​​González, For his part, he could go to the substitutes’ bench.

