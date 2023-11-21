Boca Juniors, top winner of the most federal tournament in Argentine football, the Argentine Cup, will seek to extend its hegemony in the competition but first it must overcome Estudiantes de La Plata, a rival it will face next Wednesday, November 22, starting at 9:10 p.m. local time.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about the commitment: “Xeneize” needs a pampering after losing the final of the Copa Libertadores de América against Fluminense, and also taking into account that it has already been left out of the playoffs of the Professional League Cup.
In which stadium is Boca- Estudiantes played?
Date: Wednesday, November 22
Location: Cordoba Argentina
Stadium: Mario Kempes
Schedule: 21.10 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20.10 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 19.10 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez.
How can you watch Boca- Estudiantes?
TV Channel: TyC Sports. You must have contracted cable service.
What is the latest news from Boca?
With the absences due to injury of the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and the Colombian Frank Fabra, interim coach Mariano Herrón will go with the best he has to the match, to try to finish the year in the best possible way.
What is the latest news from Students?
“Pincha” has just beaten Central Córdoba 1-0 in Santiago del Estero, with a goal from Guido Carrillo, and brings two wins to the team in the League Cup. Despite the significant loss of Santiago Ascacibar due to injury, Eduardo Domínguez’s team will reach its first Argentine Cup semi-final with a good level of football. José Sosa, recovered from his injury, will be in the game.
Possible formations
Mouth: Sergio Romero; Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Marcos Rojo, Marcelo Saracchi; Cristian Medina or Ezequiel Bullaude, Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Valentín Barco; Miguel Merentiel and Lucas Janson.
Students: Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Santiago Núñez, Zaid Romero, Gastón Benedetti; José Sosa, Jorge Rodríguez, Fernando Zuqui; Benjamin Rollheiser; Franco Zapiola and Guido Carrillo.
Forecast
After a 1 to 1 in the 90 minutes, Boca will win again on penalties.
