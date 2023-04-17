The obsession is already underway. Boca began its journey in the 2023 Copa Libertadores with a draw against Monagas in Venezuela despite having played a very bad game and ending up with 9 players. Xeneize is going through one of the worst football moments of recent times since in the Professional League it is not being able to stand up (it won only 1 of the last 6 games and has 3 consecutive defeats) which led to the dismissal of Hugo Ibarra to give him Arrival to Jorge Almirón.
So far, the former coach of Lanús could not capture his idea of the game and could not even convert in the first two games he led in which both ended in defeat for the Ribera team. Now, this match against Deportivo Pereira will be his debut, as a local, in the Copa Libertadores. All the expectation is set in this tournament.
Next, we go with the previous one to the corresponding meeting for Date 2:
TV channel: phone.
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play. It can also be seen on Star +
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Luis Advíncula, Jorge Figal, Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero
strikers: Miguel Merentiel, Dario Benedetto, Norberto Briasco
Xeneize is recovering players after a semester start with many injuries and players who were recovering. It is expected that Exequiel Zeballos can add minutes of action, being one of the great figures of the squad.
Goalkeeper: Quintana
defenders: Hernandez Quiñones, Perea, Ramirez
midfielders: Moreno, Bocanegra, Velasquez, Medina, Suarez
strikers: Aladesanmi, Rodriguez
