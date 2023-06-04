Ensure qualification to the round of 16. That is the goal for Boca facing the match against Colo-Colo for Date 5 of the Copa Libertadores in what seems to be a duel with a lot at stake in the top continental tournament of South American football. Xeneize is leading Group F with 7 points due to goal difference over Deportivo Pereira with the Chilean team at 2 units, so a defeat in this match would adjust things for the definition on the last date.
Jorge Almirón’s team comes to this match after having suffered a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal, the last in the Professional Football League (LPF) standings, which ended a 3-match winning streak for the domestic tournament. While for the Cup, the Ribera team has just lost to Deportivo Pereira.
His Chilean counterpart has been preparing this match for weeks after the 1-1 draw against Monagas in their last match corresponding to this international tournament.
Next, we present everything you need to know about this crucial match for the future of both teams in the Copa Libertadores 2023:
Where is Boca vs Colo-Colo played for Date 5 of the Copa Libertadores?
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina
Date: Tuesday June 6
Where can you see Boca vs Colo-Colo for Date 5 of the Copa Libertadores?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (you must have contracted the Soccer Pack together with the cable service).
streaming online: Star +
What is the possible formation of Boca?
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Luis Advíncula, Bruno Valdez, Nicolás Valentini, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Equi Fernandez, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina
strikers: Luca Langoni, Miguel Merentiel and Sebastián Villa
Boca is recovering many players after a stage in which they suffered a huge number of injuries due to different muscle injuries, but the news from the Ribera team is the return to activity of Marcos Rojo after his cruciate ligament tear against Sarmiento on the closing of the 2022 season. The defender played 45 minutes in the Reserves against Arsenal last week and could play a few minutes in case the game needs it.
What is the possible formation of Colo-Colo?
Goalkeeper: Bryan Cortes
defenders: Maximiliano Falcon, Alan Saldivia, Daniel Gutierrez
midfielders: Bruno Gutiérrez, César Fuentes, Esteban Pavez, Agustín Bouzat, Leonardo Gil
strikers: Marcos Bolados, Damian Pizarro
Betting Tip – Boca vs Colo-Colo
Mouth 1-1 Colo-Colo
