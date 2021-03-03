Boca Juniors faces for the Argentine Cup Claypole, one of the teams promoted this year to the First C, in what will be the first game in history between both clubs.

The match, for the 32nd final of the tournament that brings together teams from all divisional Argentine soccer, will be played from 9:30 p.m. at the Lanús stadium, with arbitration by Leandro Rey Hilfer and broadcast by TyC Sports.

The winner already has a confirmed rival in the 16th finals and it will be Defenders of Belgrano, which eliminated Admiral Brown.

Boca will debut in the tournament that it won in the 1969, 2012 and 2015 editions, more than a year after the draw that determined this historic crossing with Claypole, postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

For this commitment, coach Miguel Russo will apply the rotation and will give minutes to some players who are regular substitutes.

Juveniles Exequiel Zeballos, Alan Varela, Agustín Obando and forward Luis Vázquez, who would debut from the start in a duo with the delayed Franco Soldano, will be from the game.

The present of Claypole It is different since the club lives one of its best stages with the recent promotion to the First C, after 23 years in the last category, the First D.

Possible formations

Boca Juniors: Javier García; Nicolás Capaldo, Lisandro López, Carlos Zambrano and Emmanuel Más; Exequiel Zeballos, Alan Varela, Edwin Cardona and Medina; Luis Vázquez and Sebastián Villa. DT: Miguel Russo.

Claypole: Tiago Libares; Ian Pezzani, Cristian Ordóñez, Emanuel Díaz and Leonel Landaburu; Facundo Garzino, Hernán González, Sergio Alfonzo and Juan Cruz Iglesias; Thiago Calone and Lucas Carballo. DT: Roque Drago.

Time: 21.30 Stadium: Lanús Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer TV: TyC Sports.