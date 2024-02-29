Soccer fans had a new chance to enjoy a Superclásico: River and Boca met again, in this case for date 7 of the 2024 Professional League Cup, and the match played at the Mas Monumental Stadium was equal 1 to 1, with goals from Pablo Solari and Cristian Medina, both in the second half of the match.
He also equaled his commitment, none other than against his classic rival Talleres, Belgrano de Córdoba, who in a great game tied 2 to 2 thanks to the goals of Bryan Reina and Nicolás Meriano (Ramón Sosa and Alejandro Martínez, his rival's goals).
Now these two teams will meet on March 3, so we review the preview of the match.
In which stadium is Boca vs Belgrano played?
Date: Sunday March 3
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 19.15 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18.15 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 17.15 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 16.15 in Mexico and 23.15 in Spain.
Referee: Nazarene Arasa
How can you watch Boca vs Belgrano?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
Cristian Lema finished with just enough physically against Millonario and has a discomfort that puts him in doubt for this match. The truth is that there are still four practices left in the week and they will evaluate his physical evolution. If he does not arrive, Nicolás Valentini will surely replace him. The rest will be the same as vs River.
What is the latest news from Belgrano?
Guillermo Farré is already thinking about Boca and will have to look for a replacement for “Colo” Barinaga due to his expulsion against Talleres in the post-match. Francisco Facello appears as the natural replacement, but the youth player is still recovering from an injury and does not know if he will be fit. If he does not arrive, Gonzalo Maffini will take that place.
Possible alignments
Mouth: Rosemary; Advíncula, Lema or Valentini, Figal, Blanco; Saralegui, Medina, Equi, Zenón; Merentiel and Cavani.
Belgrano: Nahuel Losada; Francisco Facello, Nicolás Meriano, Matías Moreno, Alex Ibacache; Santiago Longo; Ulises Sánchez, Gabriel Rolón, Francisco González Metilli, Bryan Reyna; Lucas Passerini.
Forecast
Boca will win 2 to 1, double by Merentiel (Passerini the Pirate discount).
