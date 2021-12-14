Boca and Barcelona will play in Saudi Arabia for the Diego Armando Maradona Cup. Although it will be a friendly and the Catalans are expected to put up an alternative team, the difference in the values of both squads is still surprising.
It remains to be seen if that difference is seen on the playing field or if Sebastián Battaglia’s team manages to be competitive.
According to the specialized site Transfermarkt, Barcelona is priced at $ 745,375,130 on your players. Frenkie de Jong is the most valuable footballer ($ 101 million), followed by Pedri (90 million) and Ansu Fati (67 million)
The Xeneize has a completely different reality and it is clear that they are markets with a strong economic distance. The value of all Boca’s campus is valued at $ 101,432,564s. The most expensive player on the Battaglia team is Cristian Pavón, which has a value of 11 million of dollars. This means that there is a difference of 90 million dollars between the most expensive footballers of each team. Boca’s top 3 is completed by Alan Varela (8 million) and Cristián Medina (7 million). Will a player manage to have a dream match and increase his price?
