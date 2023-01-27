After a little more than three months, soccer is once again the protagonist in the land of world champions as the Professional Soccer League (LFP) returns. This promises to be one of the most entertaining editions due to the parity that exists between all the teams. One of the most outstanding matches of the opening date will be the match between Boca and Atlético de Tucumán that will be played at the Bombonera.
Let us remember that Boca arrives at this debut for the domestic tournament after having lost in the International Super Cup against Racing 2-1 with a very controversial penalty at the end in what was the first match of the 2023 season for Xeneize.
On the other hand, the Dean wants to be the protagonist again as in the 2022 season where he was one of the great revelations of Argentine soccer.
TV channel: ESPN Premium (you must have contracted the Soccer Pack together with the cable service).
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (also with the Soccer Pack).
The Xeneize team returned from the United Arab Emirates after the defeat against Racing and immediately began training with their debut in the tournament in mind. The team is close to finalizing the arrival of central defender Lucas Merolla from Huracán but is also about to sell Valentín Barco, one of Getafe’s great promises in the lower divisions. While by decision of the AFA, the light suspensions (less than 3 dates) were lifted, so many players will be available despite the incidents in the Champions Trophy against Racing.
Atletico Tucuman News
The Tucumans were not very happy about the AFA’s decision to lift the suspensions, something that undoubtedly benefited their rival. In these months without action, he suffered the loss of important players such as Carlos Lampe, Ramiro Carrera, Ciro Rius or Augusto Lotti, among others, but the arrivals of Wilson Ibarrola and Bautista Kociubinski stand out.
GOALKEEPER: Sergio Romero
DEFENDERS: Weigandt, Nicolas Figal, Bruno Valdez, and Agustin Sandez.
MIDFIELDERS: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela and Óscar Romero
FRONTS: Luca Langoni, Nicolás Orsini and Sebastián Villa
GOALKEEPER: Marchiori
DEFENDERS: de la Fuente, Bianchi, Cabral, Orihuela
MIDFIELDERS: Tesuri, Acosta, Pereyra, Ruiz Rodriguez
FRONTS: Colonel, Estigarribia
Boca 2-1 Atletico Tucuman
