With the momentum of the Superclásico won, Boca Juniors will receive Arsenal de Sarandí for the eighth round of the League Cup. Sebastián Battaglia’s team arrives emboldened and looking askance at the start of the Libertadores.
Next, all information about the upcoming crash:
Date: Saturday April 2
Where: Alberto J. Armando Stadium
Referee: Silvio Truco
Hour: 21:30 (ARG, BRA), 01:30 (ESP), 18:30 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by TNT Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service and the soccer pack will be able to see it. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Boca Juniors: Agustin Rossi; Marcelo Weigandt, Jorge Figal, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sandez; Alan Varela, Esteban Rolon; Norberto Briasco, Aaron Molinas, Exequiel Zeballos and Luis Vázquez. SD: Sebastian Battaglia.
Arsenal: Axel Werner; Julián Navas, Cristian Chimino, Gonzalo Goñi, Lucas Suárez, Damián Pérez; Lucas Brochero, Mauro Pittón, Damián Miloc, Facundo Krupsky; Sebastian Lomonaco. SD: Leonardo Madelon.
The Xeneize has a favorable record against those of the Viaduct: they clashed in 36 chances, 19 wins, 10 draws and 7 losses. The last one ended in a 1-1 draw at the Julio Humberto Grondona Stadium, with a goal from Juan Ramírez.
After so many twists and turns about technology in Argentine soccer, the day has come when duels will be reviewed a thousand times. For the match between Boca and Arsenal, Silvio Trucco will have at his disposal German Delfino in the VAR. What will this experience be like?
#Boca #Arsenal #day #time #VAR #formations #referee #Professional #League #Cup
Leave a Reply