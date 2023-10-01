The Millonarios beat the Bombonera 2-0 thanks to the goals of Rondon and Diaz. Xeneizes protests for a goal disallowed at the Matador midway through the second half

No revenge for Boca Juniors after the Superclasico lost in May. The reply to the Bombonera, valid for the seventh day of the championship, once again smiles at River Plate, who prevails 2-0 thanks to a goal in each half. For the Xeneizes, Romero’s saves and the assault in the last half hour with the entry of Cavani, who was canceled out by VAR for offside, were not enough. Demichelis’ team plays better for a good hour and celebrates thanks to goals from Rondon (poisonous deflection in front of goal) and Diaz, who closes the score in the 96th minute on the counterattack. For River it is the third success in the last five matches, the second in a row.

In a Bombonera packed with only Xeneizes fans due to the ban on visiting fans which has been in place for some years now in the highest risk derbies, River Plate plays the game. Boca chooses to play with a throw-in, closing in on their own half of the field, but containing the rapid turnover of the ball from the millonarios is a difficult task. De La Cruz and Nacho Fernandez dictate the pace of the continuous lunges towards the opponent's area, with former Sampdoria player Romero immediately under pressure in the first quarter of an hour. River's superiority becomes clear as the minutes pass and, despite the wonderful opportunity wasted by Benedetto face to face with Armani after 14′, the guests reap the benefits of the great work in midfield after 41′, thanks to a shot from distance by Enzo Perez deflected behind Romero by a fortuitous touch from Rondon. The millionaire advantage is the fuse that ignites the match because, after a tough face-to-face between De La Cruz and Campuzano due to a bad challenge by the latter, the Xeneize bench claims for an alleged foul on Weigandt on the action that leads to the advantage of the River.

There followed 4 minutes of protests before going to half-time, when Almiron tried to shake things up with two substitutions. But the music doesn't change and Boca needs a super Romero to avoid the opponent doubling their lead in the 55th minute. The Xeneize coach has no choice but to break the deadlock and throw into the fray the Cavani who was initially spared in view of the Libertadores semi-final scheduled for this week against Palmeiras. The Uruguayan changes the inertia of the match by guaranteeing depth to the maneuver and also scores a spectacular overhead kick after a header rejected by the crossbar, a shame that the VAR cancels everything by recognizing a millimetric offside at the start. It was in fact the last gasp for the hosts, who at the end also collected the second goal thanks to a lightning-fast restart thanks to the hand of the former Nerazzurri player Colidio: Romero's desperate exit on the latter, ball to Diaz and easy right-footed shot to empty net for the goal that closes the game and silences the Bombonera.