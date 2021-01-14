Still in São Paulo lands, it was Miguel Ángel Russo who assumed responsibility for Boca’s tough elimination from the Copa Libertadores against Santos. “I am responsible”, marked the DT in an external message but also indoors. It was the only voice that was heard from the team after the blow to the continental illusion. The technician, knowledgeable from his experience of these situations, did it as a self-criticism. But also to take care of his own, a few days before another final to close the 2020 season that extended that handful of days in January.

Russo knows that he was not the only one responsible, beyond putting together the strategy to find the ticket to the final and the strange modifications during the second half that were of little use to Boca. He even assumes his commitment in not being able to transmit that fiber and plus that is needed for this type of meeting. But the technician shielded his own, although his have been in the eye of the storm like him.

The weekend’s game against Banfield is the new priority. Then the moment of balance will come. De Riquelme as vice president and man in charge of football, yes. But also from the coach, who renewed until December 2021 before the start of the second round of this Libertadores. Then there will be a case-by-case look, with the certainty that the new season will start in February but the next international event will only be in April.

Salvio and a bad game against Santos. (Photo: EFE).

Low individual levels – the vast majority of the team played below their level – and some attitudes (such as the unjustified dismissal of Frank Fabra, who left his teammates with one less after another bad game) were on the surface. Therefore, when thinking about the team that should jump onto the court against Banfield, there will also be messages not about what happened but about what is coming. Will the players who led the team to the final of the Maradona Cup appear or will Russo revalidate the starters who fell in Santos? Or will the line-by-line review expose that the levels in Brazil deserve others to play? Everything must be resolved in 48 hours, against a rival full of enthusiasm, enthusiasm and a historic chance.

The brake due to the June pandemic generated uncertainty throughout football. For the most part, the teams planned to renew, expand, and sustain teams as long as the competition lasted. And the end of the season for Boca will take place in San Juan, on Sunday. Then the final diagnosis will enter the scene. And the bad game in Vila Belmiro is noted at the top of the observations folder, but it is not the only thing. At the end, this team was the champion of the Superliga, semifinalist of America and finalist of another local tournament. What will be imposed? Some performances not only sports will enter the scene. The economic context and cycles of years, too.

The Maradona Cup final will be more of a test for intimacy than an outward goal for another Olympic round. Valuable, of course. But what will culminate the year of work and the steps to follow will be in force as never before under the magnifying glass in the resolution against Banfield. Is this team captained by Tevez capable of recovering? Can Miguel Russo convince players to play this definition with a different kind of attitude? What individuality will she show off after showing off in the Libertadores game? The thousand questions will perhaps find answers from Monday. And then the consequences.