They played at the Monumental, at the Bombonera, on neutral grounds and even in Madrid. This time they played on two different courts but they also faced each other. Because the soccer country seems trapped in Boca and River. Because last week’s superclassic that left Miguel Russo’s men better off facing the final date was offered as just an aperitif towards the greater morbidity, to the stage that was forming in the collective imagination: a copera revenge, in the Maracana and with the Libertadores at stake.

That vertigo that is pushed from the media, that feeds on social networks and that keeps the machinery of a devalued Argentine football active, sometimes forgets a key detail: in addition to Boca and River there are other teams.

For this reason, Palmeiras’ 3-0 in the first leg against River was a shock that left the established plans reeling. And Independiente’s triumph on the Banfield court pushed another chip in the dominoes of a team like Gallardo’s that seemed impossible to turn.

What if there is no final of Libertadores between the two giants? What if a serious rival like Argentinos Juniors dares to play as equals and dreams until the last minute of occupying the place that no one imagined as his?

It was a definition with rising passions and a vibrant final peak, including cut-off.

The first emotion came when Gabriel Hauche threw the center in La Paternal, Diego Sosa anticipated and came out to shout Bicho’s 1-0. Meanwhile, in Banfield, Franco Armani had his only good intervention of the night and covered Alan Velasco’s hand in hand, the kid from Independiente who had his dream match.

For a while, for 15 minutes, Argentinos had the ticket to the final in their hand. Until Cardona lit up. And the Colombian invited Mauro Zárate to leave the supporting role and become the protagonist. The xeneize celebration was complete because simultaneously Velasco nailed it to the angle and Independiente, who in the previous one was a guest at someone else’s party, shouts.

The emotion grew on the double screen. And the tournament that didn’t motivate anyone started to tickle. In the Diego Maradona stadium, Agustín Rossi clings to a dangerous crossed center while in the Florencio Sola Velasco’s right hand that seemed to carry no danger, bites Armani before and slides over the top of the goalkeeper who never failed and is now a repeat offender .

With Independiente 2-0, all the lights were parked in La Paternal. And there Wanchope Ábila slips on the penalty spot and stretches the suspense.

The forward had his revenge and knew how to keep a cool head when in the second half he received a gift from the local defense. The double dribble on 9 crushes the blunder. And Boca, who a week ago seemed knocked out by River and was looked askance by outsiders, is now encouraged to add certainties.

Because Miguel Russo, beyond all that he had to suffer from the bombing of Fausto Vera to the final whistle, will now have time to enjoy the full picture. He will be able to remember the title of the Superliga, highlight that he ended the first leg against Santos with the goal at zero, travel with soaring spirits to Brazil, add luxury options with Zárate, Ábila and Cardona. And already know that he will play the final to shout champion again in the local tournament.

River is shot in the sticks. Ponzio squeezes his face with both palms. Nacho Fernández laments. Gallardo chews anger. And Argentinos cheers up after the brief power outage that erupts just after 2-2 and gives it an epic seasoning at the end of the story.

They did not fight but they did fight. And in his own way, Boca beat River again.