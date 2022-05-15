In another heart-stopping penalty shootout, just like on Saturday between Boca Juniors and Racing in Lanús, where “Xeneize” prevailed with Alan Varela’s definition and Agustín Rossi’s save, Tigre beat Argentinos Juniors and got into the grand final of the 2022 Professional League Cup.
The “Matador” will face Sebastián Battaglia’s Boca Juniors in the defining match, and then we will review everything you need to know about the transcendental duel, which will crown one of the two teams.
The final between Boca and Tigre will be played next Sunday, May 22, at a time to be confirmed. Surely tomorrow the organization will determine the time, although it is suspected that it would be from 8:00 p.m.
The chosen stage is the Mario Alberto Kempes, from Córdoba. It has the particularity of having hosted the final between these two same teams in 2019, in the Super League Cup, where the “Matador” won 2-0, with goals from Federico González and Lucas Janson.
Although it has not yet been officially communicated, the seats for the final would go on sale in the middle of the week through the platform AutoLogin.
If the prices of quarters and semifinals are maintained, these would be the costs:
