With a goal by Darío Benedetto, Bocto tied 1-1 against Colón de Santa Fe for the first date of the Professional League Cup. Sebastián Battaglia’s team was left with a bittersweet taste after prevailing, throughout the first half, with the ball at their feet.
Next, we review The five trends and best memes left by the Battaglianetta crash on Twitter:
Once again, the Colombian erased everything done throughout the game with his elbow. He marked, attacked and was clear in each excursion down the left wing, but, at the close of the game, a deconcentration allowed Colón the tying goal.
We do not recommend opening social networks. They are gunning him down.
They doubted his physique. They doubted that he had lost his clarity in the face of the rival goal. They doubted his tranquility to return to La Bombonera. They doubted…
Because Benedetto was in charge, without great flashes of quality, to silence all those doubts. The only one that finished off the goal ended in a goal. This is how he met again with the Boca fan.
Welcome back, Pipe.
The Boca Juniors youth entered with three minutes remaining in the game and in 7 touches on the ball delivered 2 key passes. It is not necessary to comment on why the annoyance of the fans… Or not?
Everyone asked for the hitch a while before and combined with the explosion of Chango Zeballos. It changed the rhythm of the game.
When the game was in favor and was controlled by Boca Juniors, the coach decided to change the scheme to a 4-4-2 without changing the bench at any time.
fans wonder the reason for the system change and the delay in sending triggers to the field. They ask for his head.
The former soccer player of the Argentine National Team premiered the number 10 in La Bombonera and with the presence of his mother Total from the box and the fans were not satisfied with his performance: he helped defensively but in each attempt to gambeta or to liquidate Burián he failed.
#Boca #tied #Colón #social #networks #filled #memes #Benedetto #Fabra #Salvio #protagonists
Leave a Reply