We do not recommend opening social networks. They are gunning him down.

Because Benedetto was in charge, without great flashes of quality, to silence all those doubts. The only one that finished off the goal ended in a goal. This is how he met again with the Boca fan.

Welcome back, Pipe.

Everyone asked for the hitch a while before and combined with the explosion of Chango Zeballos. It changed the rhythm of the game.

fans wonder the reason for the system change and the delay in sending triggers to the field. They ask for his head.

Riquelme in the box watching Salvio pic.twitter.com/6l6V6RsPTv — Ian (@IanArielC1) February 14, 2022

What he sees the ball every time Salvio has it. pic.twitter.com/2qI1cGosJO — Gabi (@marcosred_) February 14, 2022

The Boca fan most satisfied with Battaglia: pic.twitter.com/7qgPTKbWTq – Matthew (@Matermo_) February 14, 2022

when they play mills pic.twitter.com/yYlT9qVlcm – Marce (Rojista)  (@pibebostero_) February 14, 2022

the pipa benedetto in less than 30 minutes scored a goal pic.twitter.com/fufUAjmZ9p — Aymigol (@aymigol) February 14, 2022

They will spend the whole week saying that Benedetto is better than Juanfer pic.twitter.com/pWOUg39gSE — Frantriste (@frabigol) February 14, 2022

Fabra playing with the court that is all sand is something like this: pic.twitter.com/k4iaHrTZqx — Twitter Boca (@TuitterBoca) February 14, 2022

ROMÁN ENTERING THE DRESSING ROOM, IT IS SAID THAT FABRA AND SALVIO ARE IN A SERIOUS CONDITION pic.twitter.com/TErwgzWuOt — © (@Argchelsea) February 14, 2022