Boca's 2023 ended up being very bad after the defeat in the Copa Libertadores final against Fluminense as it ended the hope of lifting the seventh title in this competition but also left it out of it for the 2024 season (also It should be noted that he did not have an outstanding participation in the local tournament). Now, Juan Román Riquelme, current leader of the football council and candidate for president of Boca, has already begun to think about reinforcements for the 2024 season with the aim of being the protagonist in all the tournaments and a name that emerged in the last few hours is that of Rubén Botta, Colón midfielder.
According to Germán García Grova, a journalist specialized in the transfer market, the Xeneize team had already contacted the 33-year-old player a little over 15 days ago to express their interest in him joining the Ribera institution.
Given this situation, it is worth clarifying that the player has a contract with the Santa Fe team until December of next year, but according to García Grova he would have already removed all his belongings from the locker room of the Sabalero team that will play in the second category of Argentine soccer. the next season 2024.
Let us remember that Botta is a player who emerged in Boca's youth ranks but never made his debut for Xeneize since he was transferred to Tigre where he had a spectacular start to his career until he was transferred to Italian football to play for Livorno. Throughout his entire career he played for teams such as Inter Milan, San Lorenzo, Pachuca, among many others. Botta stands out for being an elegant midfielder but also with a lot of class when it comes to having the ball at his feet.
As for Boca, it must be said that in recent days there have been rumors about the possible arrivals of Éver Banega and Arttuvo Vidal to the squad and that they are well on their way to putting together a dream midfield in Argentine football.
