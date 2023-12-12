🚨{EXCLUSIVE} Ruben Botta RECEIVED the call from #Mouth.

👉🏾The contact was 15 days ago and was given through Raúl Cascini.

ℹ️The 10 has a contract with #Colon until December 2024 but has already withdrawn the belongings from Santa Fe. pic.twitter.com/CrD3IC0VYD

— Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) December 12, 2023