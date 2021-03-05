It is likely that very few people know the names of the vice-presidents of most Argentine clubs. In Boca, the opposite occurs: Juan Román Riquelme, second vice president, is the axis around which this famous world revolves, in which calm is usually a short path to the storm.

For a year and two months, the new board of directors has been in office, which swept Daniel Angelici from the presidential seat. In this short period, the combo had varied ingredients: two titles at the local level, a new frustration in the hackneyed obsession to win the Copa Libertadores, correct decisions and frayed cycles. The stage never looked calm.

A constant in Boca, fed in similar portions from the media and from within the club.

“Boca is like making love with the window open, you can see everything,” Bichi Borghi said forcefully during his short time as coach.

In that continuous reality show, there are faces that are more exposed than others. Mario Pergolini, first vice president, knowingly assumes that risk due to his experience in mass media. He even decided to spearhead the recent launch of his own broadcast channel, in the face of what they consider to be a wave of “anti-mouth” media.

If it is about communication policy, things were not tidy indoors during the cycle that Jorge Amor Ameal governs in his style. It is known that soccer moves the needle of everything that happens around Boca and in a short time there were too many unforced errors.

The funnel of everything that has to do with a blue and gold number 5 ball leads to the famous Soccer Council. Y There, under Riquelme, Jorge Bermúdez, Alfredo Cascini and Marcelo Delgado burst in, faithful slopes of Roman that were exposed outside their comfort zone.

The times of trophies and glory lived with them under the command of Carlos Bianchi are increasingly far in the rearview and the fans now demand them for their new role. At this point, the passing markets marked a clear deficit: Boca is still looking for a center forward and Marcos Rojo, who arrived amidst fanfare at the beginning of the year, is still not physically fit to play.

The first “shot to the foot” of the management came as soon as the cycle started when the line filtered by the new leaders was force a departure from Carlos Tevez, the idol who had not finished Gustavo Alfaro’s cycle well and seemed to be heading for retirement. Bermúdez considered Carlitos a former player and fueled the obvious political war as the Fuerte Apache crash has a known friendship with Angelici, the outgoing president.

While Cascini and Bermúdez go to the front of the battle, Riquelme waits, mate in hand. And it was after a more conciliatory statement from Román that Carlitos got on the boat and began to become, with the help of Miguel Russo, once again the leader of the team.

With Pol Fernández the deal was not going to be the same, it is clear. His story is known: the Football Council decided not to count on his services anymore because the midfielder had not arranged his continuity. An undisputed starter missed playing the final stretch of the championship and the Copa Libertadores. A controversial decision that the coach endorsed and that the team suffered.

The scene now repeats itself with players whose contracts expire in June. Julio Buffarini’s case was the rudest for the statement that the club issued to inform that they had not reached an agreement for its continuity.

It is no coincidence that the former San Lorenzo has left the team. Nor that his natural replacement on the right side, Leonardo Jara, is another of those who end their relationship in the middle of the year and does not play either.

The coach went to the “patch” of changing position to Nicolás Capaldo (his contract also expires in June but negotiations are advanced), who went from being a very good midfielder to suffering against Claypole’s forwards on the right side.

“I thank Cascini, Bermúdez and Delgado for everything they did as players, but it would be very good if they managed, not that they try to confuse the fans,” said Francisco Quintana, former president of the Assembly of Representatives, an opposition leader close to Mauricio Macri and Angelici, in dialogue with Olé.

Also, Flaco Schiavi joined the repudiation of the men who make up the Soccer Council by spreading a message from the user Juan Pablo Orruño from their networks that said: “I’ve been asking for the heads of Jorge Bermúdez and Raúl Cascini for a long time. Since they arrived, they did not do a good one. They generated putery from within, they behaved very badly with Flaco Schiavi, they untrained Carlitos Tevez and they did not manage a reinforcement like the people. “

Schiavi was coach of the Xeneize Reserve from February 2015 to December 2019, when he assumed the Board of Directors of Ameal and decided to cut the link with several youth coaches, including El Flaco.

In this matter, the former defender came out to clarify in recent days that he does not intend to prosecute the institution for his departure, although he clarified that he does not share the chosen forms.

“I don’t like being dirty. They came out to attack me in a way that I didn’t like, I can look them all in the face, I’m a Boca fan. I did not like what was published about the Boca trial and that is why I went out to clarify it. I never thought of judging him, I love Boca, “said Schiavi.

And he remarked: “I never had contact with the new leadership after they fired me. What’s more, I sent messages to the president, I was always willing to attend. But hey … They are forms. I worked four years in the Reserve and the My contract was ending in the same month of December. You call me, you say: ‘This is happening’ and bye “.

This week, after being out of the group due to the death of his father, Carlos Tevez returned to practice and sought to download a conciliatory message. A download via Twitter in which he asked to strengthen the shell and avoid the blows that come from outside.

“There are many people who are supposed to inform, but instead of that, they spread malicious rumors in the form of questions, I say this because many things are said about my future that are not true,” wrote Carlitos in reference to the versions that warned about his possible retirement.

He thanked the support of the fans, his teammates, the Council, Román (Riquelme) and Miguel (Russo). And he lowered his own line: “I will try to do everything possible so that Boca always does well because even if things go well or badly I will always be next to my teammates and next to Miguel and Boca’s side, because always You live better at Boca ”.

The peace lasted the short time until Boca jumped onto the Lanús court on Wednesday and suffered until the last minute to avoid a foil against Claypole, recently promoted to First C, for the Argentine Cup.

The last time that Riquelme spoke publicly was at the end of December 2020 in an interview with the firm EA Sports for the launch of the game FIFA 21. There, among other things, he ruled that “it’s hard to win any local tournament“But clarified that”If you’re good, you have to win the Copa Libertadores”.

Those who spoke this year were Cascini and Bermúdez.

The former midfielder came out to clear the controversies with the title plate. “We had three competitions, in two we were champions and the other we lost in the semifinals. It does not generate anything for me when they question who was the best, or anger. Because as a race of soccer player they only taught us that being a champion is indisputable. Boca is the best in the country, period, “said Cascini.

And the Pattern joined in the same tune. “Since when is the one who doesn’t qualify for the final the good one and the one who plays the final isn’t? That there are things to improve, yes, but he’s the champion. River’s leaders and coaching staff will talk about River, I’m talking about Boca. When we arrived we all gave River as a logical champion and it was not like that. And the final of the Libertadores was not played by River either. “

The start of the season shows an involution in the team, which was evidenced in the pale draw against Sarmiento and in the poor classification against Claypole.

Russo loses strength and his cycle falters, the squad shows failures again, the incorporations are not reinforcements and always the one who is left out seems to be the solution until he jumps onto the court.

The reality show adds chapters. And the constant crisis too.