“Gymnastics goals are worrying, of course. But especially the set ball goals. They are mistakes that you cannot commit.” Miguel Ángel Russo’s phrase seemed to stop much more in a general observation than in what was the 2 to 2 in the Bombonera in its premiere in the League Cup, that tournament that Boca will aim to win like all competitions but at which you will also use to find the best way to hold a starting eleven.

But the passing game was and is a weakness for this team. With a duo like Zambrano and Izquierdoz, but who also received so many with the other centrals on the field (Lisandro López, Gastón Ávila and even with Junior Alonso, who left in June 2020). Throughout Russo’s cycle Boca scored 21 goals against in 33 games: eleven were from the airway.

How much of these errors are there in the central markers and how much in the lateral ones when pressing on shipments? Responsibilities are shared, clear. Although in the “photo” those footballers who lose the mark end up remaining. Like Zambrano against Guiffrey (Gymnastics), Lollo (Banfield) or Silvio Romero (Independent); o Izquierdoz with Melgarejo (Racing) and Borré (River). They are errors in defense. But that in all cases they had the facility for shipments from the sides, where Jara, Buffarini, Fabra and Mas alternated responsibilities.

Guiffrey won the duel against Zambrano. (Photo: AFP).

The central pairs were mutating in the Miguel Russo cycle. To the immovable Lopez – Izquierdoz that he inherited from Alfaro, he changed it by including Paraguayan Alonso to relegate former Arsenal. Then, without Alonso on the squad, he added minutes on Peruvian Zambrano, another man from the National Team who still did not step into the team when he had to play. To the youth Gaston Avila they gave him a clue in the Maradona Cup. And he alternated good presence and exit with habitual failures in the debutantes as against Independiente.

The arrival of Marcos Rojo it seemed like a need that the technician noticed for his last line. The former Manchester United and national team player seems to have the complete form of what he is looking for in his rear: left-handed profile, possibility of playing on the wing, firmness in the brand and good aerial performance. Everything, of course, to be seen: it has been a little more than a year without official competition with continuity. And that is why the coaching staff preferred to get it ready before throwing it on the court.

Izquierdoz failed against Melgarejo against Racing. (Photo: EFE)

When that moment arrives, and Red shows on the playing field that all the “badge” that he carries on his back will give him the starting place, it will be the turn to decide who will accompany him. Will Izquierdoz be the first defender? The sub-captain has already announced that he prefers to play as 2 rather than 6. Will Zambrano continue despite the fact that he did not consolidate with good performances? Or will Lisandro López reappear in the last line?

The aerial game suffered Boca against River. (Photo: Juano Tesone).

For now, in this League Cup, Russo will try. It has almost the same squad that it had during 2020 and will move pieces in search of a new appearance for Boca. Before Gimnasia he tried it by including Cardona, Villa, Tevez and Zárate together. But except for the exquisite standing Colombian, none responded. Of course: they had the order to hardly retreat to defend. That was suffered by the last line, where again the right back showed a problem without resolution (Buffarini and Jara will end their contracts in June and their levels do not invite renewal) and on the left Fabra seemed more content than usual for having so many meters to cover in front of him. Hence the comfort with which the gymnastics players had time and space for shipments.