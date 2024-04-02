The South American Cup will have in 2024 a more than special edition, taking into account that teams of the magnitude of Boca Juniors and Racing will be present for Argentina in the second most important continental tournament at the club level, while Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Corinthians and Cruzeiro will defend Brazilian football, among other participating groups.
In 2023 the champion was Liga de Quito (Ecuador), which made its way to the Libertadores group zone, so in this way the tournament will look for a new champion.
More news about Boca
We review the injured and suspended players ahead of Boca's first match in this Sudamericana 2024, against Nacional de Potosí, Bolivia, as a visitor. Come on.
Lucas Blondel He suffered, in the recent 2-1 victory against San Lorenzo, a sprained knee with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo an MRI, so he is more than ruled out, like the Uruguayan striker. Edinson Cavaniwho suffers from discomfort in his left hamstring. Marcos Rojo He will also leave his place among the starters due to trauma to his left ankle.
The former Estudiantes had returned to the central defense, but had to leave the field at 69 minutes and give up his place to Nicolás Valentini, who once again wore the “Xeneize” after joining the Argentine National Team list on the last FIFA date , and has a chance to go back to the beginning.
It is worth remembering that Nicolás Figal and Frank Fabra They are suspended, so they will not be in the game either.
Fabra (expelled in the final of the Libertadores Cup) and Figal (he reached three yellow cards against Fluminense At the Maracaná they will not be able to be present for Boca's debut in the Copa Sudamericana.
#Boca #suspended #injured #match #Nacional #Potosí #Copa #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply