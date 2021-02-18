It was almost the club itself that made the news known and even the resolution in the same paragraph before it was known what had happened. And what happened? This Thursday Boca issued a statement on its social networks where it made it clear that it was suspending an employee … “After the events of public knowledge that involve an employee of the club, Boca Juniors reports that it has already provisional suspension of functions according to the corresponding protocols “says the writing. Now, what is this story about?

Is about a video that went viral on social media in which this employee (of whom Boca preferred to preserve his name and surname but who has belonged to the communication area for many years, from old managements) appears completely naked and dancing in a room with other people. Is a 15-second private video featuring smiles, music, and short dancing without clothes, while the TV was watching a soccer game in the background.

Later it was learned that this sequence occurred in Cañuelas during the concentration of the Primera de Los Andes campus in Cañuelas, since in addition to working in Mouth He is also a collaborator in the Lomas de Zamora club. In fact, from the Milrayitas they repudiated the facts and, following the Xeneize, they sanctioned him.

“In this regard, we regret what happened and following the Protocol for Prevention and Institutional Action we decided to remove the collaborator involved from their duties “they wrote on their website from Lomas. And they added: “We reiterate once again that our club, through the Subcommittee on Human Rights and Gender, is fighting for ” promote and strengthen a cordial, respectful and coherent treatment to the times that we go through between the different subjects that transit the spaces of the institution ‘”.

And perhaps the latter was the reason why Boca chose to anticipate the news, the significance it may have and the widespread rejection to already take an exemplary measure beforehand. And, incidentally, avoiding another problem at a time when things are quite tense at the club …