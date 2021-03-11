Boca Juniors is a club that never tires of showing its greatness on the pitch, as it also does so in the digital world. Is that the xeneize box is the Argentine club that has the most followers on social networks.

According to an analysis carried out by the Kantar Ibope Media company last February of this year, Boca has a total of 18,966,589 followers in all its social networks. They are followed by River Plate with 17,844,853 and San Lorenzo with 2,205,408.

Analysis of the teams’ social media followers, carried out last February 2021. Source: Kantar Ibope Media

The rest of the greats of Argentine soccer are located as follows: Independiente in 4th place (1,555,625), Racing in 5th (1,416,450), Estudiantes de la Plata in 7th (1,042,045) and Vélez Sarsfield in 12th (517,076).

Kantar Ibope Media, a leader in the media research market in Latin America, took as a reference the accounts of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok. Surprisingly, except for Facebook, which is dominated by River (8,962,172), Boca is a leader in the social networks that the company used for its study.

Boca Juniors, who has beaten Vélez Sarsfield 7-1 on the last date of the 2021 Professional League Cup, will face River Plate this Sunday (18:00) in a new edition of the Argentine Superclásico. River is 6th with 6 points in group A, while Boca is 4th with 8 points in group B.