The South American Cup will have in 2024 a more than special edition, taking into account that teams of the magnitude of Boca Juniors and Racing will be present for Argentina in the second most important continental tournament at the club level, while Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Corinthians and Cruzeiro will defend Brazilian football, among other participating groups.
In 2023 the champion was Liga de Quito (Ecuador), which made its way to the Libertadores group zone, so in this way the tournament will look for a new champion.
We review the preview of Boca's second confrontation in this Sudamericana 2024, against Sportivo Trinidense, after 0 to 0 in the debut against Nacional de Potosí, in Bolivia. Come on.
At what time and where is Boca-Trinidense played?
Date: Tuesday April 9
Location: La Boca, Argentina
Stadium: La Bombonera
Hours: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 6:00 p.m. in Mexico and 2:00 a.m. in Spain.
Referee: Gustavo Tejera
How can you watch Boca-Trinidense?
TV Channel: DirecTV Sports, ESPN
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies).
What is the latest news from Boca?
Defender Nicolás Figal returns after suspension, who was a substitute against Newell's but has already recovered from a sprained knee. Cristian Medina and Lautaro Blanco will be preserved despite not having an injury because in Rosario they ended up with some discomfort. The midfielder, like the striker Luca Langoni, are not even part of the list of those called up by coach Diego Martínez.
What is the latest news from Trinidense?
Trinidense lost on matchday 1 of the Sudamericana against Fortaleza, at home by 0 to 2, while in the local tournament they are second to last with seven points and just two victories. On Saturday they were beaten 3-1 by Cerro Porteño at home in the Paraguayan league. You must lift…
Possible formations
Mouth: Leandro Brey; Nicolás Figal, Cristian Lema, Nicolás Valentini, Marcelo Saracchi; Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Kevin Zenón, Vicente Taborda; Miguel Merentiel and Darío Benedetto.
Trinidadian: Victor Samudio; César Benítez, Juan Vera, Gilberto Flores, Sergio Mendoza Espínola; Tomás Rayer, Marcos Riveros, Juan Salcedo Zárate, Brian Andrada; Oscar Giménez and José Luis Sinisterra.
Forecast
Boca will have no problem beating its rival and winning 3 to 0.
