The final of the Summer Tournament will be settled between two great Argentine soccer teams: Mouth, who led Group A over the Chileans Colo Colo and U de Chile, will face each other with Saint Lawrence, leader of Group B beating Independiente and Talleres.
Here’s everything you need to know about the momentous preseason match that will take place next Tuesday and that, beyond being a friendly match, will give a champion.
Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Hour: 21.15 (ARG, BRA), 01.15 (ESP), 18.15 (MEX)
Stadium: UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, La Plata, Argentina
Referee: To confirm
The match will be broadcast live for Argentina through Fox Sports Premium. In addition, it can be followed online via streaming, for Star+, so much in the country as for the rest of South America. In the United States, the commitment can be observed live for ESPN+.
Mouth: It will have the casualties of Zambrano and Advíncula for having been summoned to the Peruvian team, Almendra due to injury and also those of Weigandt and Izquierdoz. On the right side and in the central defense, for their part, Eros Mancuso and Gastón Ávila will be in the game. Battaglia has not yet given any indication of the team.
Saint Lawrence: Without a confirmed XI, the news in Pedro Troglio’s team will be the absences of the reinforcements Malcom Braida (he has COVID-19) and Ricardo Centurión, who has not yet gotten physically fit.
