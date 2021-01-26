The Maradona Cup champion will return to training (first it will be studies, medical check-ups and then physical work will begin throughout the week) with Miguel Russo at the head of a squad that did not suffer casualties in a static pass market to South American level and also worldwide. It is true: this window of negotiations will be extensive even until the beginning of April for Boca, prior to the start of the new Copa Libertadores. But in his reunion with the players, the DT will have everyone available and will be joined by two old faces: Agustín Almendra and Cristian Pavón.

The players will first undergo medical studies, the usual ones before the start of each season, but also the inevitable check-ups that are carried out in the last half. PCR, swabs and blood extraction to determine if they generated antibodies in the case of having coronavirus. Something else: foreign footballers who visited other countries (most of them had gone through the year of the pandemic in Argentina without being able to visit their relatives) also consulted with the Argentine health the necessary care periods to avoid infections.

Russo returns to practice with his entire squad.

With the exception of the Peruvian Zambrano (he is trying to coordinate flights to arrive after several restrictions set by his country and which also involves the central defender of Vélez, Luis Abram), the rest of the players will be under the initial orders of PF Damián Lanatta with the objective getting ready for the restart of the local tournament. The idea will be a work focused on the medium term, with the start of the international tournament in April as a priority.

Then, during the week, there will be talks between the coaching staff and the footballers who during the break received proposals or surveys from abroad for a transfer. One of them will be between Russo and Mauro Zárate to define the future of the forward. The same will happen with those players that the DT considers that they can be transferred or that they will start from behind in the consideration. For example, Lanús already consulted about the departure conditions of Gonzalo Maroni, who was losing ground for Russo with the appearance of the youthful Exequiel Zeballos.

Pavón tries to leave but there are no offers. Will you wear the blue and gold again? Photo: Telam

The cases of Almendra and Pavón are different. The first, after being absent from training for almost two months, recently trained with the Reserve led by Sebastián Battaglia to get ready in the physical. The idea is to reincorporate him among the professionals but attentive to a possible negotiation of his file.

With the Cordoba Pavón, on the other hand, there will be a pending talk to resolve his future. His representative, Fernando Hidalgo, has not yet made any specific purchase offer for the forward and if he does not prosper, he will be part of the squad. The operation on his right ankle, meanwhile, has not yet been confirmed by the club’s medical department, aware that Kichán played the last year and a half with this pain and that he did not need (nor did he request) an intervention in the United States or in the month and a half of rest that he was in the country.