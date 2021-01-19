There are eight hours until the superclassic and the plinth of the screen informs about the departure of Lisandro López from Racing.

There are seven hours until the final and the editorial of the driver who starts the most watched sports program in Argentina sails between Boca and River but does not talk about that Boca-River.

The game is approaching and there are no mobiles at the door of any hotel, no psychics appear throwing letters and throwing forecasts. It is the preview of the final between Boca and River. But it is not the final that the football environment, with its entire system in tow, had planned.

On her Twitter account, the journalist and futsal player, Delfina Conti, makes a montage and puts images of players in the publicity that Quilmes had spread in the preview of a men’s superclassic. “Football surprises us again and gives us this unique final in the world”, is the message from Enrique Macaya Márquez that changes context.

It will be a Tuesday at 19 and with live television. A step forward The Superclásico that was played in La Bombonera on September 24, 2019, was also Tuesday but the match that Boca won 5-0 started at three in the afternoon.

The girls are in charge of showing the complete behind the scenes. Staying with the glass half empty would only fuel frustrations while gloating over a fictional reality would confuse the map to the future.

It is worth a memory that Romina Sacher brings, one of the journalists in charge of disseminating information on the essential site female elf. Sacher remembers that 9 years ago he was in the field of Excursionistas watching the final between the UAI Urquiza and the UBA. “We were 10 people in the gallery.” That day for UAI Urquiza, who won 2-1 and was crowned undefeated, Agustina Barroso played, today a figure of the Argentine national team and defender of Palmeiras.

Since that end that appears as a simple trace back there is a whole story. The one that Mónica Santino pushes in each dive that she sets up with the Villa 31 girls’ team. The one that Ayelén Pujol reviews in her book “What a player” (Editorial Ariel) in which she gives an account of a century of women’s football and details stories of women who for the love of sport and despite the intrinsic difficulties of an environment reluctant to include them, left their sowing for this present.

“Hopefully more and more of these possibilities are opened and that this stops being a gamble, that it stops attracting attention. Inequality in football occurs on and off the pitch”, Defines Pujol, who is part of a sports broadcast team made up entirely of women at Radio Del Plata.

The tournament that ends this Tuesday with all the lights and a televised superclassic, started in the dark. After eight months of standing, Estudiantes de La Plata and San Lorenzo could not close the first day due to a power cut in the Ferro field where Huracán had already debuted against the SAT. At the end of that game, the lighting towers stopped lighting, the technicians were disarming the transmission equipment and without any official information, the game was frustrated.

Despite the role, the players did not want to stop paying tribute to Diego Maradona, at twilight.

The players wanted to pay tribute to Diego. The police did not let them do it in the stadium to DARKS. They did it on the side of the court. pic.twitter.com/YzHMAcAsus – 💚 Camila Ramenzoni 💚 (@ramenzonicamila) December 2, 2020

“Beyond all the inconveniences that there are, it is the advances that give you the power to continue fighting. You have to celebrate the victories. And there is a future perspective, which is the important thing, ”says Pujol.

Along these lines, it is no coincidence that the growth of women’s football is in line with a feminist movement in Argentina that encompasses all areas of society.

Looking forward, there’s a long way to go. The label of “professional football” that the AFA hung like a medal, is for the moment a fictitious name for an environment in which the percentage of footballers who can make a living from the profession is minimal. Something that on the ascent is directly impossible. And the pandemic, to top it all, put another unexpected brake.

Without sharpening the magnifying glass too much, the First Division tournament covers only the metropolitan area and the obstacles faced by girls who dream of being soccer players in other regions of the country are even tougher. In the Interior, for example, there are leagues in which two periods of 35 minutes are played. And in most of the provinces there is no infrastructure for the girls to train on 11-inch courts.

That the girls can go to the neighborhood school, that the clubs encourage them to try themselves in the lower divisions, that the youth divisions grow, that the training adds years of experience. That the Federal Council have the tools to be able to carry out the activity anywhere in the country. That the AFA does not schedule games at 9 in the morning that conspire with the diffusion.

And so the social media memes will fade inevitably.

“There is a reality – Sacher points out -: a large part of the players who today are part of the professional teams are at the end of their careers. So it is logical that they want to move faster, that they want to experience firsthand what they pushed and militarized. There is progress, but the steps are very short”.

On that road ahead, el Superclassic brings a healthy visibility that girls celebrate. Although the final between Boca-River that had been talked about so much was not this.