Boca Juniors and River Plate face each other today, Tuesday, January 19, in a new party for the end of the Transition Tournament 2020/21 women’s football, at the José Amalfitani stadium, in Liniers.

Schedule and where to watch the game online and on television today

With the arbitration of María Laura Fortunato, The final between Boca and River will be played from 7:10 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live on TNT Sports (Channel 124 of Cablevisión and 603 of DirecTV) and online by streaming on Cablevisión Flow or on YouTube in the TNT Sports account.

You can also follow the minute by minute through the Clarín website.

Possible formations

River 11: Florencia Chiribelo (C); Laura Felipe, Andrea López Lajterman, Daniela Mereles, Bettiana Sonetti; Melina Moreno, Vanessa Penuna, Justina Morcillo, Carolina Birizamberri; Lourdes Lezcano; Lucia Martelli. DT: Daniel Reyes.

The 11 of Boca: Laurina Oliveros; Julieta Cruz, Florencia Quiñones, Noelia Espíndola, Eliana Stabile; Lorena Benítez, Clarisa Huber, Fabiana Vallejos; Carolina Troncoso, Andrea Ojeda and Yamila Rodríguez. DT: Christian Meloni.

Fixture, results and standings

On the Clarín website, in addition to being able to follow the match minute by minute live, you can also check the schedules and results of the rest of the matches on the date and the standings table of the 2020/21 Rexona Transition Tournament for women’s football.

Look also