Boca Juniors and River Plate face each other today, Tuesday, January 19, in a new party for the end of the Transition Tournament 2020/21 women’s football, at the José Amalfitani stadium, in Liniers.

Schedule and where to watch the game online and on television today

With the arbitration of Alejandro Hernández Hernández, The final between Boca and River will be played from 7:10 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live on TNT Sports (Channel 124 of Cablevisión and 603 of DirecTV) and online by streaming in Cablevisión Flow.

You can also follow the minute by minute through the Clarín website.

Fixture, results and standings

On the Clarín website, in addition to being able to follow the match minute by minute live, you can also check the schedules and results of the rest of the matches on the date and the table of positions of the Santander League in Spain.