Boca has an advantage over River in the general history, that is known. But when it comes to defining a series heads-up, it is the Millionaire who celebrated the most: 13 to 5. And from the hand of Marcelo Gallardo, who won the 5 that he played as DT, that trend became even wider. It will be the first time they meet for the Argentine Cup, but since 1913 – their debut in official matches – they had another 18 definitions: 6 for National Cups, 5 for First Division tournaments and 7 for international competitions. Here, a review of the history of the “Supercruces”, a classic of recent times.

1) 1915, Competition Cup (River). In the first of the story they defined the pass to the second round. On May 2 they played at Wilde, where Boca had a short-lived court. They equaled the regulation time 1-1, 30 more minutes were played and the parity continued. They continued to play another 30 more but there was no power and it was suspended. On May 9 they played the tiebreaker at GEBA, which River won 4-2.

2) 1918, Competition Cup (River). Also for the first round of the tournament, on the Racing court with River at home. With a goal from José Laiolo, the players then went to the round of 16.

3) 1937, First Division (River). They tied for first place on the first wheel. There were medals. It was played on 11-2-1939 and it was 5-3 for River.

4) 1942, Escobar Cup (River). It was played by the 7 best of the tournament. The games lasted 40 minutes. In the semifinals, 1-12, it was 0-0 but River passed through more corners in favor (3-2).

5) 1946, British Cup (Boca). Again in the semifinals, on August 15, at the Gasometer, Boca won, who later became champion, 2-0, with goals from Pío Corcuera and Gregorio Pin.

6) 1969, Metropolitan (River). The tournament was played in two zones and they collided in the semifinals. In Racing, they played 120 minutes and no goals were scored. River passed because he had more goals in favor in the tournament.

7) 1972, National (River). Like three years before, after playing in different areas they met in the semifinals. River won 3-2 in Velez, on December 13. Mastrángelo scored, Mouzo against and Morete for River, and Rogel and Curioni for Boca.

8) 1976, National (Boca). The only end. It was played in Racing on December 22. Boca won 1-0 with the remembered goal of Rubén Suñé from a free kick.

9) 1989, Pre Libertadores League (River). They played three games for the losers final of the Pre Libertadores League. The first two were 0-0. The tiebreaker was played on July 27 in Vélez. River won 2-1 with goals from Serrizuela and Centurión (Marangoni for Boca).

10) 1993, Centennial Cup (River). In the tournament to celebrate 100 years of AFA, the classics were played in the first phase. On July 3 they equaled 0-0 in Boca and on July 18, in Vélez (local River), the Millionaire beat 1-0 with a golden goal by Cuqui Silvani (116 minutes). River reached the final, which he lost to Gimnasia La Plata.

11) 1994, Super Cup (Boca). For the quarterfinals, they played first at River (0-0 on October 6). The rematch was 1-1 in Boca (October 13), which they won on penalties 5-4.

12) 2000, Libertadores (Boca). Again in the quarterfinals. River won the first leg 2-1 on May 17 and the return went to Boca 3-0 on May 24 (pipe from Riquelme to Yepes and return from Palermo). The goals: _Delgado, Román and El Titán.

13) 2004, Libertadores (Boca). The first semifinal was 1-0 for Boca (Schiavi) on June 10. A week later, River won 2-1 but won the visit on penalties (5-4). Tevez, current protagonist, was expelled after the goal and the loaded (made the gesture of the chicken).

14) 2014, Sudamericana (River). After being 0-0 in the first leg at the Bombonera on November 20, River won 1-0 seven days with a goal from Pisculichi and a penalty saved by Barovero from Gigliotti.

15) 2015, Libertadores (River). In the eighth leg, River won 1-0 on May 7. A week later, they went 0-0, there was pepper spray attack on River players, suspension and Boca’s elimination from the tournament.

After the incidents in La Bombonera, the match was suspended.

16) 2018, Argentine Super Cup (River). Boca and River collided again in a final after 42 years, this time in Mendoza. And the Millo got their revenge: the match ended 2-0, with goals from “Pity” Martínez from a penalty and Nacho Scocco.

17) 2018, Copa Libertadores (River). “The eternal final”. A series full of controversies and suspensions. The first leg in La Bombonera changed from day to day due to rain: they tied 2 to 2. The rematch, in the Monumental, was stained after the attack on the Boca bus. Everything was defined in Madrid, with a 3-1 for River difficult to overcome.

18) 2019, Copa Libertadores (River). Just a year after Madrid, Boca had revenge, this time for the semifinals. But the one who smiled again was River. In the first leg, Millo was much more than Gustavo Alfaro’s team and the 2-0 had a little taste. The return, in La Bombonera, the 1-0 of the premises did not reach and Gallardo reached his fifth duel with a perfect mark.