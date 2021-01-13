In the preview of a momentous match for Boca’s aspirations to conquer the Copa Libertadores, the club came out to repudiate the sayings that Diego Díaz expressed in his TyC Sports program and advanced that the Board of Directors will make a decision in this regard at its next meeting .

“The Boca Juniors Athletic Club repudiates the opinions that the former soccer player and current TV host Diego Díaz made in a video in La Bombonera, which went viral in the last hours, and does not contribute at all to the message of peace and tolerance for which Boca works every day and which should also be accompanied by the media to have a football that is becoming a little healthier, “the release published hours before the return match with Santos in Brazil.

There, the club defended that “in each game it is always provided so that all the media and journalists can carry out their work in the best way and with the understanding that this task is carried out within a framework of respect and professionalism.”

And ended: “Boca regrets Díaz’s explicit decision to be anti Boca and its manifestations about hatred of the club, which only incite violence, and in a CD meeting the issue will be discussed to make a decision, because these avoidable attacks affect both the fan, the male and female members, as well as the members of the Board of Directors whose duties include the task of ensuring respect for the club, especially at home “.

On Tuesday at noon, from the program that he hosts on TyC Sports, Diego Díaz said: “Anti-youthism throws me. What do you want me to tell you?” And he added: “Guys, stop: I am a San Lorenzo fan, a San Lorenzo fanatic. We hate Boca. What do you want me to say?”.