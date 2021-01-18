Boca celebrated against Banfield and added a new star to his rich history. He pioneered the use of stars in official emblems, although those leaders who made the decision on October 18, 1932, never imagined, almost 90 years later, such a harvest. He has 70, 34 First Division, 18 modern international cups, 14 national cups and 4 AFA-AUF cups.

“As a way of perpetuating the brilliant performances of our team, we ask that the inclusion in the flag and social shield, with official and permanent character, on the central strip and conveniently arranged nine silver stars be authorized”, was the text presented to the Assembly of partners and approved in a timely manner.

The nine stars, then, only represented the League championships (1919, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1930, 1931) and the honorary title of 1925. In reality there were only 8 and, after all, seven of those that are officially counted. According to the club’s official website, “as of May 2020 the shield has 69 stars.”

Boca, in 1919, won four cups.

Along the way, Boca also became the club with the most national cups won in history, beating Racing and River by one. National cups have been contested in Argentine football since the beginning of the 20th century.

Boca began to play in the First Division in 1913 but the consecrations came after the second split in Argentine football. It was one of the clubs that supported the Argentine Football Association, which had a FIFA affiliation, along with Huracán, Sportivo Barracas, Argentinos, Banfield and Nueva Chicago.

After winning the League championship, Xeneize won their first National Cup on January 18, 1920 when they beat Rosario Central in the final of the Competition Cup in an exciting definition on the GEBA field. The regulation 90 finished 0-0 and 30 more minutes were played. With five minutes to go, there was a penalty for the Scoundrel: Miguel kicked him and Américo Tesoriere stopped him. Two minutes later, a penalty came for Boca and Calomino did not miss. The second coronation came twenty-one days later, when he faced the same rival for the Carlos Ibarguren Cup, on February 8, 1-0 with a goal from Pedro Miranda, also at GEBA. The third, another Ibarguren Cup, that of 1923, after beating Central 1-0.

In the subsequent tour, Boca added another 11 national cups, three of them in the amateur era and eight in professionalism. I obtained a new Ibarguren cup in 1924, after beating Belgrano de Rosario by 3 to 2. In 1925 he was champion of the Competition Cup after drawing 0-0 with Argentinos in the first final and winning the second 1-0. The last Cup in the amateur era was the Stimulus, in 1926, in which they beat Sportivo Balcarce 3-1, with three goals from Antonio Cerroti.

Rosario Central was once again the rival of the first cup conquest in the professional era: on January 4, 1941 he thrashed it 5-1 and was left with a new Ibarguren Cup. In the 40s it also celebrated the British Competition Cup in 1946 after defeating San Lorenzo 3-1 in the final and another Ibarguren Cup, 1944 edition, which was played in 1947, after beating the Tucumán Federation 6-0.

At the end of the 60s the old idea of ​​playing national cups was resumed to give space to the Interior teams. But the final of the 1969 Argentine Cup was very Buenos Aires between Boca and Atlanta (3-1 the first leg and 0-1 the rematch).

The last sequence of successes was from 2012, with a new version of this type of competition, the Argentine Cup. Boca was the first winner (2-1 to Racing) and repeated in 2015 (2-0 to Central). The last conquest was the 2019 Argentine Super Cup, in which they beat Rosario Central in the penalty shootout (6-5) after equaling 0-0 in the 90s.

The Diego Maradona Cup, originally the Professional League Cup, was organized in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, after the 2019/20 season was suspended and the Super League Cup was left unfinished. A way to complete the year.

It was Boca again the one who celebrated. Add 70 titles, 14 National Cups and 48 domestic (34 leagues + 14 cups), now the same as River (35 and 13).