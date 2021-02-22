Mario Pergolini, first vice president of Boca Juniors, was conclusive in his first airing on Boca TV, the new signal for the Ribera club that seeks to position itself as its own identity and impose its own media agenda. “We are the greatest and they always demand of us, and that will be why the others are not; it will be because they are not so big,” said the host and businessman in the newscast that is seen since Monday on YouTube and will also be broadcast on TNT Sports.

Pergolini, the first leader invited to its new party and ideologue channel, was poignant as always: “Today I read that they put ‘Boca’s first win.’ They complain that we only had the victory against Newell’s, but it turns out that (in this tournament) we drew one and won the other, and we have just won two championships “.

“But hey, they demand of us because we can give a lot. Being the greatest means that: we are the greatest, they always demand of us and that will be why the others are not. It will be because they are not so great,” added the vice Xeneize.

The news anchors in the first broadcast of Boca TV.

Pergolini made a summary of the sporting achievements since he assumed the new board of directors chaired by Jorge Ameal, at which point he highlighted that “having achieved the two local tournaments as a new Board of Directors and in our first year, is very good, as well as what happened to titles in women’s football and futsal. ” And he was hopeful: “I think we are reaching important things for the club.”

As for the new communication channel, knowing that he repeatedly questioned many media accusing them of being “anti Boca”, the leader said: “We want to reach the fans and that the news be serious. In the programming of The (sports) channels dedicate a lot of time to Boca. That is why we prefer to put our communication at the service of the fan so that they can hear the two bells. It is an achievement for everyone that this channel is born today and that it grows. “

Regarding the sporting events that can be seen on the new channel, Pergolini explained: “We will have cameras that will transmit the Reserve, futsal, women’s football and all the sports activities that we can so that the member and fan can see it.”

Finally, when asked about the return of the supporters to the stadiums, the media entrepreneur said: “We still do not know when the fans will return, even for FIFA it is an uncertainty. We know that it will depend on the people who can be vaccinated and others things “, in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his Vorterix radio program, Pergolini had explained why “Boca TV” will not be an exclusive channel dedicated to the club all day: “We don’t want a full 24-hour channel because if you don’t end up putting crap repeated all the time, like the 80% of the cables. I prefer to do it with a channel that puts it on and takes it out and then stays on YouTube all day. “

As the manager explained, each broadcast -like the program broadcast this Monday- will be stored on the official Boca channel on that platform so that fans can access at the time they prefer. Also, at the time, Pergolini had stated that it would serve as a space for them to express themselves in the face of the cataract of “fake news” that, he said, spilled over the club.