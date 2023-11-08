Boca is going through one of the most difficult moments in recent years after losing a new opportunity to lift the seventh Copa Libertadores in its history after losing in the final against Fluminense 2-1 in extra time. This wasted opportunity generated some internal problems within the Ribera team such as the departure of Jorge Almirón and the very difficult qualification for the next edition of the highest continental tournament in South American football.
Despite this situation, one of the points to highlight in what is being the 2023 season are the performances of Miguel Merentiel. The forward came to the Ribera club from Palmeiras as a bet from the football council, led by Juan Román Riquelme, and the incorporation of him surprised everyone and everyone. Furthermore, the Uruguayan had played at a very good level in Defensa y Justicia since he scored 27 goals as he also distributed 9 assists and where he won two titles: Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana.
Throughout this entire 2023 season, Merentiel was the forward who performed best both in numbers and on the field. As for the numbers, The beast He is the top scorer of the entire Xeneize squad with 13 goals and many of them important. As for the field, he is a forward who always made an effort on the defensive side, helping with the pressure and going down to defend when the game called for it. Given this situation, he earned the love and respect of the fans.
For this reason, despite the fact that there are going to be elections on December 2, Boca managers see in Merentiel a piece that cannot leave the institution and negotiations have already begun with Verdão to buy 100% of the pass that would be for 3 millions of dollars.
