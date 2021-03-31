From the December 2019 elections to this present in which the figure of Juan Román Riquelme grew in decision-making, Boca’s political life is in constant motion. And the one who seems to be getting off the boat is the vice president, Mario Pergolini.

The conductor and producer who accompanied Jorge Amor Ameal in the formula sees that his role in the institution was in the background. Far from having interference in the sporting aspect and behind Ameal in institutional decisions, Pergolini was left with the field of communication.

Just a month ago, the club launched the new TV channel through the YouTube (Boca TV) platform to reach members and fans directly. Who was in charge of the project was Pergolini. But in no time the problems appeared.

Pergolini did not like the refusal of the Football Council to “lend” the players from the Primera squad to participate in the different programs of the channel and Mario feels that there is plenty of the institutional set-up of the club. This is why he evaluates his possibilities and could present his resignation, request a license or occupy another role – secondary – within the club. The truth is that Pergolini would leave the Board of Directors sooner rather than later.