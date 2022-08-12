Cruz Azul lives a lousy moment. The poorly assembled squad by former club sports director Jaime Ordiales has taken its toll, because in the face of injuries and unexpected departures such as that of Santiago Giménez, Diego Aguirre has not found solutions on the bench since the reinforcements have just arrived, practically at the half of the tournament, something that hasn’t happened in La Noria for a long time.
Now, with the arrival of Funes Mori, Escoboza and Michael Estrada, it seems that the squad looks a little more nourished. However, the Celestes could suffer one more loss this summer that was not within the plans, since Boca Juniors could speed up the processes and look for the signing of Ángel Romero from now on.
The Argentine team has wanted the Guaraní game generator for a long time and they would seek to bring him to their squad as a free agent in January. However, after Zeballos’ injury, Boca needs a replacement and they see the ‘Twin’ as the perfect piece for it, being so, they would seek to negotiate with Cruz Azul the signing of him.
In La Noria the renewal of the number ’10’ is sought for inclusion, but it is a fact that Diego Aguirre has made Romero eat a bench recently and that should not make the player happy at all.
