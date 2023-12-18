This Sunday was a historic day in Boca Juniors, more than 45,000 members came to the stadium The Bombonera to vote in the elections that defined the new president of the Xeneize club. Juan roman riquelmeteam legend, and Jorge Amor Ameal were imposed at the polls on the formula Andrés Ibarra and Mauricio Macri, former president of Argentina.

It may be of interest to you: Champions League, with very striking duels: this is how the round of 16 turned out

Román took 63.3 percent of the votes and he was left with the presidency of Boca Juniors, which seeks at all costs to regain international glory, wants to be champion of the Libertadores Cup, tournament that will not play next year.

One of the first decisions that the new president of Boca Juniors would have made is the coaching issue, after the departure of Jorge Almiron from the bench after losing the final of the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense, the directors sounded out several names, but none of them came to fruition, because the board of directors for the next cycle needed to be defined.

With Román at the helm, it seems that the coach chosen to take the reins of the Buenos Aires club is Diego Martínez, who must define his exit with Hurricanea club with which he has a current contract, and is expected to be presented during this week.

Read here: Copa Libertadores: when is the draw and which Colombian teams qualified?

The other important issue in the offices is that of signings, there are many names that are rumored, but little room for movement for the club in the January market.

Before the elections, names like those of James Rodriguez, who was already linked to Boca Juniors when he was a free player, but after the elections it seems that his name It was a card used by candidates to get votes.

The cucuteño He has a contract with Sao Paulo in Brazil and it has already been confirmed by the club and its directors for next season. Furthermore, his high salary would be prohibited for an Argentine team.

TyC Sports also revealed that the Colombians Yerry Mina and Wílmar Neighborhoods are liked by the Xeneize team. However, the central defender has a contract with the Fiorentina until June 2024 and the midfielder has more options to return to what was his home a few years ago and where he won two titles.

The aforementioned media provided another series of names and South American stars who may land in Buenos Aires to put on the blue and gold jersey. Highlights the Arturo vidal, who ends his contract with Atlético Paranaense this month and has always made clear his love for Boca Juniors.

The Chilean, who is recovering from an acute traumatic meniscal injury with joint blockage, will have to lower his financial expectations to sign for the Argentine club. Although An arrival in Colo Colo is not ruled out, the team that saw him born in Chile.

Ever Banega He is another highly sought-after midfielder in Boca. The Argentine player, who was Copa Libertadores champion in 2007 with the club, would be the closest signing, since he would be working in end his contract with Al-Shabab.

Photo: Gaston Britos. Efe

Another name that is being explored in the Boca world and that in recent hours has gained strength is that of the Venezuelan Jefferson Soteldo, player who went down with him Saints from Brazil and that he would seek a way out of Peixe.

In accordance with TyC Sportsthe board has already explored the possibility of hiring the player, but his high financial demands are a factor that makes negotiations difficult.

We tell you: Unusual: brutal fight between Colombian fans in the match against Mexico, video

In addition, Boca Junior must make room in the squad to be able to bring in the names they were considering, since it has the maximum number of foreigners in the squad (five non-Argentine players).

Goal by Luis Advíncula in the Libertadores final.

The quotas belong to: Bruno Valdez (Paraguay), Marcelo Saracchi (Uruguay), Luis Advíncula (Peru), Miguel Merentiel (Uruguay) and Edinson Cavani (Uruguay). The Colombians Frank Fabra and Jorman Campuzano do not occupy a foreign position because they were naturalized Argentines.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO