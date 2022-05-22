Boca Juniors won the 2022 League Cup of Argentine soccer by beating Tigre 3-0 this Sunday in the final, played at the Mario Kempes stadium, in the city of Córdoba (center).

Defender Marcos Rojo opened the scoring in the first half discount (45+3), and Frank Fabra and Luis Vázquez increased at 68 and 85 minutes, respectively. With this title, Boca got its ticket to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América-2023.

solid win

Tigre came out from the beginning with a plan with his hallmark: intense pressure on the rival field to recover the ball in a good position.

But Boca showed him on two occasions that this bet could have a significant cost, when in individual actions Eduardo Salvio first and Sebastián Villa later reached the inside of the area with the ball dominated, although in the end they could not solve it well.

From the hand of the Colombian Villa came the first real risk play of the match, with a spectacular shot from a free kick that Gonzalo Marinelli swatted before it slipped into the corner of the goal. Villa was also one of Boca’s great arguments in attack, with the idea that he could exploit the rises of Tigre’s right back, Lucas Blondel, thanks to his speed.

Sebastián Battaglia’s team managed little by little to stop the impetus that Tigre showed in the first minutes and around 20 minutes he began to handle the ball thanks to the good footing of many of his players, especially Guillermo Pol Fernández, a player who he always seems to have the entire field map in his head.

On the other side, Victoria’s team did not feel comfortable showing their best game and bet mostly on counterattack, but their attempts usually foundered against the good aerial game of Carlos Izquierdoz, at the head of a defense that this time was solid.

mouth celebrates

-When it seemed that the initial stage would go away without great emotions, the difference appeared in a stopped ball. They were already 45 + 3 minutes when Marcos Rojo rose in a corner kick, his violent header but to the center found a weak response from Marinelli and the ball went just a few centimeters into the goal for the first goal of the game.

In the second half, it was immediately clear that the game plan had changed: Boca let Tigre, who came out in search of a draw and released the full-backs Blondel and Sebastián Prieto, who are usually a fundamental part of his offensive structure.

It was not surprising in that scenario that Diego Martínez’s team began to generate danger and was close to the goal through Retegui in two consecutive plays. But there the individual hierarchy appeared for Boca to celebrate again. Battaglia’s team moved the ball from the right to the left of the attack.

Frank Fabra received it in three quarters of the pitch and dispatched a spectacular shot that went into the upper right corner of Marinelli’s goal for the second goal of the game in the 68th minute. The Colombian’s great goal was a blow too hard for Tigre, and from then on it was clear that the only possible novelty was that

Boca will increase the account.

And so it happened at 85, with a header from the youthful Luis Vázquez, who had entered for Benedetto and gave him consecration figures, the team’s 50th at the local level. For those of Battaglia it is a new celebration after the conquest of the Argentine Cup in 2021. A new important stop is coming, on Thursday against Deportivo Cali to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

AFP