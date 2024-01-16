💣 BOMB ON #MOUTH: Goes for Luka #Rosemary.

💡 Xeneize will try to bring him on loan for a year.

⚽ The player does not play in #Milan and in #Mouth They get excited.

📰 All the details 👇

https://t.co/9O1tjGy80m

— D Sports Radio 103.1 FM (@DSportsRadio) January 16, 2024