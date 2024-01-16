Xeneize asked conditions for the player and they want to see the possibility of making a loan with a charge and without a purchase option. There are many clubs in Europe interested in the Argentine player but the football council with Juan Roman Riquelme at the head would be doing everything possible to include him in the squad.
Luka Romero would have everything agreed with Como 1907 (Serie B Italy) but he would welcome joining the riverside club and making his debut in Argentine football. The 19-year-old youth born in Mexico decided to defend the shirt of the world champion team since his father is Argentine and has dual nationality.
In Milan he only played five games, four in Seria A and one in the Italian Cup. He was only a starter in one of them and totaled 150 minutes. Lionel Scaloni summoned him to the senior team for the first time to play in the last double qualifying round in Qatar in March 2022, but he did not play.
He made his professional debut at the age of 15, being one of the most important promises in Europe. She became the youngest debutant in the history of the Spanish league. The Durango native signed a three-year contract with the Lazio club in 2021 for 300,000 euros each season where he played just 14 games in two seasons. He then came to Milan, a team that for now has not decided where they are going to give him on loans, will it be Serie B in Italy or Boca Juniors?
