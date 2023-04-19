Boca Juniors vs. Pereira, live: follow the game live at La Bombonera

A Boca Juniors in crisis will play highly demanded on Tuesday against the Colombian Deportivo Pereira for the second date of Group F of the Copa Libertadores, after a disappointing draw in the debut.

Boca, a six-time Libertadores champion, began the 2023 edition of the tournament with a meager 0-0 away draw against weak Venezuelan Monagas. The Colombian champion, for his part, drew 1-1 against Colo Colo at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

Despite being in full court against him for gender violence, Sebastián Villa is a starter in the team led by Jorge Almirón, former coach of Atlético Nacional.

Lineups of Boca Juniors and Deportivo Pereira