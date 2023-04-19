Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Boca Juniors vs. Pereira, live: follow the game live at La Bombonera

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Boca Juniors vs. Pereira, live: follow the game live at La Bombonera


close

Sports Pereira

Pereira vs. Colo Colo in Copa Sudamericana.

Pereira vs. Colo Colo in Copa Sudamericana.

The Colombian champion plays the first international match in its history as a visitor.

A Boca Juniors in crisis will play highly demanded on Tuesday against the Colombian Deportivo Pereira for the second date of Group F of the Copa Libertadores, after a disappointing draw in the debut.

Boca, a six-time Libertadores champion, began the 2023 edition of the tournament with a meager 0-0 away draw against weak Venezuelan Monagas. The Colombian champion, for his part, drew 1-1 against Colo Colo at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

Despite being in full court against him for gender violence, Sebastián Villa is a starter in the team led by Jorge Almirón, former coach of Atlético Nacional.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Boca Juniors and Deportivo Pereira

