After obtaining the first victory in the Copa Libertadores 2022 against Always Ready and the draw against Lanús, Boca Juniors will receive Godoy Cruz for the umpteenth date of the Professional League Cup. We remember that the Xeneize It takes three games without knowing the victory (2E) in the domestic competition.
Then, all the information of the duel that is coming before the Garnet:
Date: Wednesday, April 20
Where: J. Armando Stadium
Referee: Hernan Mastrangelo
Time: 21:30 (ARG, BRA), 01:30 (ESP), 18:30 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by TNT Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service and the soccer pack will be able to see it. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Mouth: Javier Garcia; Luis Advíncula, Gabriel Aranda, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Oscar Romero, Guillermo Fernandez, Juan Ramirez; Eduardo Salvio, Darío Benedetto and Exequiel Zeballos. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.
Godoy Cruz: Spinola; Lopez, Ferrari, Breitenbruch, Negri; Acevedo, Abrego; Ojeda, Bullaude, Ramirez; Rodriguez. SD: Favio Orsi.
The Xeneize He has a favorable record with the tomb: they clashed in 21 chances, 11 wins, 7 draws and 3 losses. The last one was a 2-1 victory for the Battaglia squad in the 2021 Professional League with goals from Vázquez and Fabra.
