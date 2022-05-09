After qualifying second in Zone B and despite pressure from the rival to postpone the qualifying duel, Boca Juniors will play next Tuesday against Defense and Justice for the 4th final of the League Cup.
Then, all the information of the duel that is coming in the domestic contest:
Date: Tuesday, May 10
Where: J. Armando Stadium
Referee: Andres Merlos
Time: 21:30 (ARG, BRA), 01:30 (ESP), 18:30 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by TNT Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service and the soccer pack will be able to see it. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Mouth: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Oscar Romero, Alan Varela, Pol Fernandez; Eduardo Salvio, Sebastian Villa and Darío Benedetto. SD: Sebastian Battaglia.
Defending: Ezekiel Unsain; Nicolás Tripicchio, Adonis Frías, Nazareno Colombo, Alexis Soto; Gabriel Hachen, Kevin Gutierrez, Francisco Pizzini, Carlos Rotondi; Walter Bou and Miguel Merentiel. SD: Sebastian Beccacece.
The Xeneize has a favorable record against Varela’s team: they met in 8 chances: 6 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. The last game was Boca’s 1-0 victory for the 2019 Super League with a goal by Agustín Almendra.
