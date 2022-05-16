After securing passage to the final of the Professional League Cup, Boca Juniors returns to compete in the Copa Libertadores: it will be against Corinthians -no less- in the mythical Bombonera for the fifth date of Group E.
Then, all the information about Boca’s duel in the Libertadores on Argentine soil:
Date: Tuesday, May 17
Where: J. Armando Stadium
Referee: Christian Ferreyra (URU)
Time: 21:30 (ARG, BRA), 01:30 (ESP), 18:30 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by Fox Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Mouth: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Carlos Izquierdoz, Frank Fabra; Guillermo Fernandez, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina; Oscar Romero; Eduardo Salvio and Dario Benedetto. SD: Sebastian Battaglia.
Corinthians: Cassius; Ramos, Gil, Raul Bicalho, Bruno Melo; Queiroz, Maycon, Mantuan; René Augusto; Roger Guedes and Willian. SD: Vitor Pereira.
The Xeneize has a slightly favorable record against the Brazilians: they met in they faced each other 16 times, 6 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses. As an immediate precedent, we have the 0-2 in Brazil in the current Copa Libertadores.
