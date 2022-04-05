Boca Juniors: this was the reception of the fans in Cali, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
River Plate vs. Boca Juniors.
River Plate vs. Boca Juniors.
He will play this Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 05, 2022, 08:22 AM
Deportivo Cali, which is ranked 18th in the Colombian league, will debut on Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors with several casualties due to suspension and that the search for the title of the continental tournament that has eluded him for the last 15 years will begin at the home of the sugar producers.
In duel on the first day of Group E, those led by the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel will try to improve the image They have left this semester, which has them on the verge of elimination in the local tournament, and they will seek to start their path on the right foot in a difficult zone that Corinthians and Always Ready complete.
It may interest you: (What is known about the investigation of Juventus for financial movements)
The club of his loves
That is why the former Venezuelan coach put before La Equidad, last Friday in a duel that ended 0-0a mixed payroll that did not include regular starters such as center back Guillermo Burdisso, former Boca player, or Uruguayan goalkeeper Guillermo de Amores.Boca fans received the team in Cali, in the midst of an immense ovation, and accompanied them from the airport to the concentration hotel in the capital of Valle del Cauca.
It may interest you: (Chelsea and its harsh crisis: players pay for gasoline out of pocket)
April 05, 2022, 08:22 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Boca #Juniors #reception #fans #Cali #video
Leave a Reply