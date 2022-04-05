Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Boca Juniors: this was the reception of the fans in Cali, video

April 5, 2022
Classic

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors.

He will play this Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores.

Deportivo Cali, which is ranked 18th in the Colombian league, will debut on Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors with several casualties due to suspension and that the search for the title of the continental tournament that has eluded him for the last 15 years will begin at the home of the sugar producers.

In duel on the first day of Group E, those led by the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel will try to improve the image They have left this semester, which has them on the verge of elimination in the local tournament, and they will seek to start their path on the right foot in a difficult zone that Corinthians and Always Ready complete.

The club of his loves

That is why the former Venezuelan coach put before La Equidad, last Friday in a duel that ended 0-0a mixed payroll that did not include regular starters such as center back Guillermo Burdisso, former Boca player, or Uruguayan goalkeeper Guillermo de Amores.Boca fans received the team in Cali, in the midst of an immense ovation, and accompanied them from the airport to the concentration hotel in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

