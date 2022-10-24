Monday, October 24, 2022
Boca Juniors: the day La Bombonera celebrated a River Plate goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 24, 2022
in Sports
Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors fans.

Boca Juniors fans.

Miguel Borja’s goals made the Xeneizes fans vibrate.

Boca Juniors was proclaimed this Sunday champion of the Argentine Professional Football League after drawing 2-2 with Independiente in the twenty-seventh and last day of the local tournament.

The Xeneizes depended on themselves to win the title, since they reached the final day as leaders and with a point advantage over Racing, which also fell to River Plate (1-2).

With the victory, Hugo Ibarra’s team added 52 points, two more than the Academy, which trains his former teammate at Boca Juniors Fernando Gago, and reached the 73rd title in its history, after winning the 2022 League Cup in May. .

This is how they shouted River’s goal

La Bombonera was crazy. What Boca fans did not imagine is that one day they would shout River’s goals.

So it was with the second goal of Miguel Borgiathe one that unleashed the celebration in the xeneize fans.

keep going down
