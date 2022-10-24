Boca Juniors: the day La Bombonera celebrated a River Plate goal

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Boca Juniors fans.
Boca Juniors fans.
Miguel Borja’s goals made the Xeneizes fans vibrate.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 23, 2022, 07:51 PM
Boca Juniors was proclaimed this Sunday champion of the Argentine Professional Football League after drawing 2-2 with Independiente in the twenty-seventh and last day of the local tournament.
The Xeneizes depended on themselves to win the title, since they reached the final day as leaders and with a point advantage over Racing, which also fell to River Plate (1-2).
With the victory, Hugo Ibarra’s team added 52 points, two more than the Academy, which trains his former teammate at Boca Juniors Fernando Gago, and reached the 73rd title in its history, after winning the 2022 League Cup in May. .
This is how they shouted River’s goal
La Bombonera was crazy. What Boca fans did not imagine is that one day they would shout River’s goals.
So it was with the second goal of Miguel Borgiathe one that unleashed the celebration in the xeneize fans.
SPORTS
more sports news
October 23, 2022, 07:51 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Boca #Juniors #day #Bombonera #celebrated #River #Plate #goal
Leave a Reply