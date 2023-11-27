Boca Juniorsthe current runner-up of the Copa Libertadores and one of the most popular clubs in Argentina suffered a severe setback by failing to qualify for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Boca, which lost the last final of the continent’s most important club tournament against Fluminense, will not be able to get even in 2024.

Boca Juniors, despite beating Godoy Cruz 1-2 away in Mendoza, put an end to its 2023 season and did not qualify for the ‘mata-mata’ phase of the competition. Furthermore, I needed San Lorenzo He will not win his match this Monday to aspire to the Copa Libertadores, which was not given to him.

San Lorenzo won 2-0 Córdoba Central and with that result they qualified for the 2024 Copa Libertadores, leaving Boca without a place.

The Xeneise team is confirmed to compete in the next edition of the Copa Sudamericana, a tournament that it has not played since 2014.

The last time Boca was left without playing the Copa Libertadores was in the 2017 edition.

