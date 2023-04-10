Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Boca Juniors made official this Monday the signing of Jorge Almironformer coach of Argentine Lanús and Spanish Elche, among other clubs, after several days of speculation and that this Sunday he witnessed in a box at La Bombonera the defeat of his new team against Colón 1-2.

“Jorge Almirón, welcome home,” the Buenos Aires team published on their official Twitter account, where they shared several images of the Buenos Aires coach directing his first training session.

almiron lands at Xeneize to replace Hugo Ibarra, who was fired on March 28, and with the main objective of achieving the seventh Copa Libertadores in the history of Boca Juniors, which they have not won since 2007 -against the Brazilian Gremio- and whose final He has not played since 2018, when he fell in Madrid against River Plate.

The 51-year-old coach, who has already started working with what will be his new players, will be presented this Monday at 5:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. GMT) and this Wednesday he will have to face his first league duel, when he visits San Lorenzo.

Boca Juniors faces a crisis of play and results, which led to the dismissal of Ibarra and which has the team from La Ribera in twelfth position in the table, with 14 points, ten less than the leader and eternal rival, River Plate.

The signing of almiron It was advanced days ago by several local media without the club offering an official version until this Monday and after the first name to which it aspired, Gerardo ‘Tata’ MartinoI would say no. In the list of possible candidates, other old acquaintances of national and international football, such as the Argentines José Pekerman and Carlos Bianchi or the Uruguayan Alexander Medina, also came to the fore.

After almost 20 years as a midfielder in teams from Argentina, Chile and Mexico, Almirón began his coaching career in the latter country, where he had played for 13 seasons.

His record as a coach includes the Mexicans Dorados, Veracruz, Tijuana and Correcaminos, the Argentines Defensa y Justicia, Godoy Cruz, Lanús, San Lorenzo and Independiente, the Spanish Elche, the Colombian Atlético Nacional and the Saudi Al-Shabab.

Undoubtedly, his most notable stage was the one he lived at Lanús, with which he won three local titles in 2016 and reached the final of the Copa Libertadores in 2017, which his team lost to Gremio.